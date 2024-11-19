Ho Chi Minh City strengthens connection between home front and front lines

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter had an interview with Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Head of the city's delegation in a working trip to islands and DK1/10 offshore platform.

The brief interview was performed during the journey back to Ho Chi Minh City following the working trip to inquire and encourage to the officers, soldiers and residents of the islands and the DK1/ 10 platform in the southwestern waters of the country.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan shared that the mission holds significant importance, continuing to demonstrate the deep concern of the Party, the authority and the people of Ho Chi Minh City towards the military and civilians for the cause of safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands.

During the working trip, the delegation members witnessed the difficulties and hardships that officers, soldiers and residents of the islands and the DK1/10 platform are experiencing every day. Thanks to the trip, the delegation gained a deeper understanding of the sacrifices, resilient spirit and courage of the naval officers and soldiers in particular and other forces in general.

They have not only protected national sovereignty over the seas and islands but they have also symbolized the patriotism, will and indomitable spirit of the entire Vietnamese nation.

This is also an opportunity to strengthen the connection between the home front and the front lines, between the people on the mainland and the military and civilians on duty at the forefront. Additionally, the mission is an early Tet greeting program from the Party, the authority and the people of Ho Chi Minh City to the military and civilians at the DK1/10 platform and islands in the southwestern waters of the Fatherland.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan presents gifts to people in remote islands.

During the trip, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation have brought both material gifts and the spirit of solidarity, expressing care and gratitude from the city to the officers, soldiers and people on the remote islands.

An additional message that the Ho Chi Minh City delegation wanted to emphasize was the contributions and sacrifices of the military and civilians on the seas and islands which would not only protect the country's sovereignty but they were also a great pride for the entire political system and people nationwide.

The Party Committee, authority and people of Ho Chi Minh City send their respectful greetings and deepest affection to the military and civilians who are steadfastly clinging to the seas and islands, firmly protecting every inch of land and every wave of the country. It is the silent sacrifices and contributions of the military and civilians on the remote islands that have continued to inspire pride and motivation for the military and civilians of Ho Chi Minh City and people across the country.

Throughout the eight-day working days from November 9 to November 16, despite being affected by storm No. 7, Yingxing, and the difficult conditions while moving to the islands and platform, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation overcame more than 1,000 nautical miles to reach the military and civilians at seven island points and DK1/10 platform of the Naval Region 2 and Naval Region 5 in the southwestern waters of the Fatherland.

More than 160 exemplary delegates from the city were divided into six groups named after the destinations such as Hon Khoai, DK1/10 platform, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du and Hon Doc. The working trip proceeded as planned, ensuring absolute safety.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong