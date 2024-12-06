Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda, Education Board works with Cuba's Granma Newspaper

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on December 5 received a delegation from Cuba’s Granma Newspaper, led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Alberto Sánchez Serra.

At the reception, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue conveyed greetings from Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen to the delegation's members; and praised the increasingly close cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, especially following the recent visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam to Cuba.

The Chief of the municipal Propaganda, Education Board emphasized that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always had a special affection for the Cuban people. During the struggle for independence, Vietnam received significant support from Cuba. Vietnamese people deeply admired leader Fidel Castro.

According to him, Granma Newspaper not only serves as the voice of the Communist Party of Cuba but also plays an important role in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue appreciated the multifaceted cooperation between Granma Newspaper and Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue stated that 2025 would see many important activities, notably the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba. These events will be opportunities for the press of both countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation.

The leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee take a commemorative photo with the leaders of Cuba's Granma Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the working session with Cuba’s Granma Newspaper, the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Board introduced to the delegation the development of the Vietnamese press, including Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. He believed that the upcoming meeting between Granma Newspaper and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper would reach fruitful exchanges on journalism development in the digital transformation era, contributing to the growth of the press in both Vietnam and Cuba.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Granma Newspaper Alberto Sánchez Serra emphasized that Cuban journalism, in general, and Granma Newspaper, in particular, have made new developments in promoting and protecting the achievements of the Cuban revolution against hostile forces.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) presents a souvenir gift to Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Granma Newspaper Alberto Sánchez Serra. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to Mr. Alberto Sánchez Serra, the cooperation between Granma Newspaper and Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper over the passing years has brought many practical benefits. Nhan Dan Newspaper has not only supported Granma Newspaper with equipment and modern technology applications like artificial intelligence but also helped enhance information exchange and improve the quality of Cuban journalism.

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Granma Newspaper added that Granma Newspaper would continue to launch propaganda campaigns on various information channels during major events in Vietnam such as the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Huyen Huong