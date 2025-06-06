Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute partners with Sapharco for public healthcare

Saigon Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Sapharco) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute this morning signed a cooperation agreement on public health initiatives and healthcare sector development.

Through the signing ceremony on the morning of June 6, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City and Sapharco will cooperate on various initiatives to advance the healthcare sector.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

Head of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Vu Trung shares information about the significance of the collaboration program with the Saigon Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two units, thereby leveraging their respective strengths and resources. It represents a shared commitment to improving public health and contributing to the sustainable development of the healthcare sector.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen emphasized that the partnership between Saigon Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Sapharco) and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute aligns with several key resolutions issued by the Central, including Resolution 18/2017 on streamlining the organizational structure of public institutions, and Resolution 57/2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology development.

In addition, this is also the concretization of the Government's projects to ensure vaccine supply for the National Immunization Program until 2030.

Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen stated that both parties have outlined highly specific areas of cooperation that closely align with overall national policies.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen along with leaders from the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City and Sapharco, visits the tradition room at the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, following the directive of Party General Secretary To Lam regarding the increase of public access to healthcare services, especially new services and products at reasonable prices, the cooperation between Sapharco and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute will significantly contribute to advancing this goal.

Delegates take a commemorative photo at the ceremony. According to the signed agreement, Sapharco and the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute will collaborate in the following works, such as training and education including short-term and continuing education courses, specialized certification programs and postgraduate training; scientific research and technology transfer which include the joint implementation of scientific research projects at various levels as well as technology transfer for the production of vaccines and biological products; establishment of vaccination and testing units; procurement and distribution of vaccines, biologicals, testing chemicals and medical equipment, and collaboration with domestic and international partners. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute will provide support to Sapharco by offering medical equipment inspection and calibration services.

By P. Van- Translated by Huyen Huong