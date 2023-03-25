Ho Chi Minh City, Mexico to enhance cooperation relationship

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai arrived in Mexico City on March 25 to continue the working visit to Mexico.

At the working session with Director of the Foreign Affairs Division under the Department of Culture of Mexico Ariana Aymerich Ordónez, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai confirmed the concern of the city in the relationship promotion with Mexico, heading to implementation of specific, practical cooperation, especially in the field of culture.

During the passing time, Ho Chi Minh City has closely collaborated with the Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam to organize events of cultural exchange and introduction.

Therefore, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai desired to implement more events of introduction and promotion of the culture and art of HCMC in Mexico such as Vietnamese literature via weeks of cuisine – film – tourism and so on in Mexico hosted by Ho Chi Minh City.

At the working session with Secretary of international relations of Mexico City authority, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai desired to promote, encourage and create favorable conditions for enterprises of the two localities to access the market and take advantage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to bring adequate strengths and demands of each locality.

Besides, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also proposed to share the experience of the two sides in the fields of urban management, city branding and tourism development along with strengthening activities of cultural exchange of the two localities.

Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City Fadlala Akabani Hneide desired to strengthen the relationship with Ho Chi Minh City which is a place gathering many Vietnamese businesses. Mr. Fadlala Akabani Hneide proposed that the two sides would exchange the support policies for medium and small businesses and share experience in the field of human resource training.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai confirmed that Ho Chi Minh City authorities would always support and create the most favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Mexican ones to participate in production, effective, safe and durable business activities.

On behalf of HCMC leaders, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai invited Mr. Fadlala Akabani Hneide along with Mexico City leaders to pay a visit and learn about HCMC to promote cooperation relations, heading to practical, specific cooperation.

On the occasion, the city delegation also had a working session with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee Alfredo Femat Bañuelos. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the humanitarian policy of Mexico on recovery and socio-economic development. Of this, the country prioritized supporting the poor and the vulnerable to overcome the crisis.

The city leader believed that the two sides would study and host programs and events to promote cultural and tourism exchange between HCMC and Mexico following the business trip.

On the same day, the HCMC delegates offered flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in Mexico City and worked with the Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico. Ambassador of Vietnam in Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam also joined in the flower offering ceremony.

The activities above terminated the fruitful business trip of the HCMC delegation in Argentina and Mexico.