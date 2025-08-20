Health

Ho Chi Minh City faces critical blood shortage as donations plummet

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is at risk of a severe blood shortage as donations have dropped sharply, putting a strain on hospitals and potentially jeopardizing emergency and treatment services.

465257056-1500193574000353-8951424488491490930-n-8137-1230-2444-7664.png
Ho Chi Minh City calls for more donors as there is a severe blood shortage

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the volume of donated blood in the first six months of 2025 was 20 percent to 30 percent below the city's needs. The situation is particularly dire at Cho Ray Hospital, a major regional hub, which has seen donations fall by more than 50 percent. This deficit is already affecting blood supply to neighboring provinces such as Binh Duong and Ba Ria Vung Tau.

The primary factors behind the decrease are a decline in student donors during summer vacation, delays in establishing grassroots blood donation steering committees due to administrative boundary mergers, and a dramatic surge in demand for blood in June and July.

In response, the Department of Health is urging an all-hands-on-deck approach to address the crisis. Units have been instructed to ramp up communication efforts and organize blood donation campaigns tied to community events to attract more donors.

Local authorities, including people's committees of wards and communes, are being tasked with either establishing or completing their voluntary blood donation steering committees and designating a point person to coordinate collection drives with the Ho Chi Minh City Humanitarian Blood Donation Center.

Hospitals and medical facilities are also being ordered to use blood more judiciously, strictly adhering to the transfusion regulations outlined in Circular 26/2013/TT-BYT. They are to limit unnecessary transfusions and prioritize blood for life-threatening emergencies.

The city's Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital has been directed to collaborate with the Humanitarian Blood Donation Center, Cho Ray Hospital, and the Red Cross Society to better manage blood donation tours and ensure an adequate and safe supply for patients across the region.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

blood supply summer vacation blood donation Red Cross Society

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn