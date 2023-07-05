Ho Chi Minh City enters high season of teacher recruitment

Many districts in HCMC are entering the season of recruiting teachers and staff for the new school year. There is not much change in the recruitment demand compared to previous years, but the scarcity of recruitment resources remains.

Hundreds of teachers in demand

Today, July 5, is the application deadline for public school teachers to apply to the Department of Education and Training in District 4. In the school year 2023-2024, this locality is to recruit 157 teachers and school staff. In particular, primary schools have the highest recruitment demand with 62 vacancies, followed by the preschool level, the secondary level, and the specialized schools, with the vacancies being 50, 23, and 22 respectively. A list of qualified candidates for the second round of recruitment is expected to be announced on July 16. The results of public employee recruitment will then be announced on August 15 to promptly fulfill the need for teachers in the next school year.

Similarly, in District 7, candidates participating in the recruitment of public employees are to submit their documents online via a QR code from now until the end of July 10. This year, secondary schools and vocational-continuing education centers lead the recruitment demand with 87 people, followed by primary level and preschool level, with the demand of 62 and 48 people respectively. The representative of the Department of Education and Training in District 7 noted that candidates are allowed to apply for one vacancy only; otherwise, they will either be removed from the list of candidates or have their admission results canceled.

Hoc Mon District, in particular, has a remarkable recruitment demand of 484 teachers and 59 staff for the new school year. There is a great teacher shortage for the secondary level, with 221 vacancies, due to the need for teachers to teach new subjects of the 2018 General Education Program.

Regarding the high school level, in the 2023-2024 school year, the HCMC Department of Education and Training recruits 255 new teachers, with the admission condition including a bachelor's degree or higher in the field of high school teacher training. In case the candidates have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field, but not in the field of training, they shall submit the certificate of pedagogical training for high school teachers.

According to the representative of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, the recruitment method remains unchanged, with two-round recruitment. In particular, round one tests general knowledge via a computer-based multiple-choice test. In round 2, candidates perform classroom skills for 30 minutes. The qualified candidate shall have a performance result of 50 points or more, and the schools shall admit the candidates in the order of scores from high to low until the recruitment demand is met.

Efforts to boost recruitment resources

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Mr. Nguyen Bao Quoc, in order to increase the recruitment resources for two new subjects of the 2018 General Education Program at the high school level, namely music and fine arts, in the 2023-2024 school year, in addition to requiring pedagogical schools to increase teacher training quotas, HCMC will also mobilize music and fine arts teachers at secondary or primary school levels with university degrees or higher, and suitable capacity to teach in high school level.

Moreover, starting from this school year, the HCMC Department of Education and Training will recruit teachers by many methods to expand recruitment sources. Accordingly, in addition to the existing entrance exam for public employees, the education sector will prioritize the admission of excellent graduates from universities. Those with at least 5 years of working experience and a university degree or higher in accordance with recruitment requirements will also be accepted as public employees. If the shortage of teachers persists, the Department of Education and Training will coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs to consult the People's Committee of HCMC to consider the qualification requirements for candidates with bachelor's degrees in music and fine arts, but not in the field of teacher training.

In the school year 2023-2024, the 2018 General Education Program is to be implemented as rolling wave planning in grades 4, 8, and 11 and completed at all three levels (primary, secondary, and high school) in the 2024-2025 school year. According to the Department of Education and Training of districts and Thu Duc City, it is very difficult to boost the recruitment sources for formal training in new subjects, because the number of newly graduated students is too modest compared to the actual teaching needs in high schools.

In addition, according to Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, the reason why the need for teachers is not met even when the city recruits hundreds of teachers every year lies in the fact that the population pressure is too high, while school regimes and policies are not appealing enough to attract and retain teachers. At the same time, the problem of rearranging the resources, avoiding the partial redundancy and shortage of teachers needs to be comprehensively considered by the management agency to have a radical solution.