Ho Chi Minh City builds UNESCO Global Learning City

A conference to review the results of the implementation of the plan on building UNESCO Global Learning City in Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2024-2030 for the education and training sector in 2024 was held on October 30.

Overview of this conference

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training this morning held a conference to review the results of the implementation of the plan on building UNESCO Global Learning City in Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2024-2030 for the education and training sector in 2024.

Attending and delivering her marks at the conference, Deputy Head of the Department of Continuing - Professional and University Education under the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Kim Thanh reported that the People's Committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc City along with and media agencies have been promoted information and communication work highlighting Ho Chi Minh City to become a member of the Global Learning City Network.

In addition, educational institutions also organize to disseminate and communicate the content of building a global learning city in conferences, training courses and gatherings; combined with the dissemination of the Party and State's guidelines and policies to civil servants, public employees and workers under their management.

Up to now, 16 out of 22 People's Committees of districts, towns and Thu Duc City, 98 high schools, eight continuing education centers, and vocational education - continuing education centers have established a Steering Committee for the construction of a learning city in the period of 2024 - 2030.

In order to carry out the building of a learning city, Ho Chi Minh City has developed a coordination regulation between departments, sectors and political - social, economic and professional organizations; and effectively mobilized social resources involving in investment into education development, creating conditions for people to participate in learning.

In addition to the achievements, the development of an online repository serving self-study and lifelong learning for residents has not met the expected needs; funding sources for investment in facilities and infrastructure for digital transformation are still limited.

On that basis, from now until the end of 2024 and in 2025, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City sets the key goal of strengthening propaganda and dissemination to raise awareness among people and the whole society about lifelong learning and building a learning city.

Alongside, the whole educational sector strives to effectively implement the project “Building a learning society in the period of 2021-2030”, the movement “The whole country emulates building a learning society, promoting lifelong learning in the period 2023 – 2030” and the program "Building a model of Learning Citizens in the period of 2021-2030”.

Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Le Hoai Nam speaks at the conference.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Le Hoai Nam said that Ho Chi Minh City faces many difficulties and challenges in completing the goals of building a global learning city owing to a large population.

He said that the sub-divisions of education and training of districts and Thu Duc City directed schools and educational facilities to focus on propaganda works, establish steering committees, build a roadmap for implementation on the foundation of specific criteria and indicators; periodically review the implementation results every six months to gain experience and deploy practical solutions.

During the implementation process, they can propose the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City to coordinate with relevant departments and relevant sectors to give guidance to remove difficulties if any, added the Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Huyen Huong