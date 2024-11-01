High tides to bring flooding to Southern region in coming days

The hydro-meteorological agency has issued a warning that high tides are reemerging in the Southeast region, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying coastal areas over the next few days.

On the afternoon of November 1, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released multiple alerts about a cold front moving toward Northern and Central Vietnam, which could bring heavy rainfall to the North Central Coast and Central Coastal regions due to adverse weather conditions. Additionally, strong winds may generate high waves in the Southern waters of the East Sea, coinciding with the high tide situation in Southern coastal areas.

According to the center, sea levels in the Southeast region are currently rising due to high tides. Observations show that the highest water level at the Vung Tau Station reached 389 cm early on November 1.

Forecasts indicate that from the evening of November 1 through November 2, sea levels in the Southeast region will continue to rise, particularly along the coast from Vung Tau to Ca Mau, where high tide levels could reach between 390 and 395 cm from midnight to 4 a.m. and again from noon to 4 p.m.

Low-lying areas and regions outside the dike systems in this area are at risk of flooding due to the high tides.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued an additional warning that from November 2 to 3, coastal sea levels in the Southeast region will continue to rise with the tides, possibly reaching 395-400 cm at the Vung Tau Station.

These high tides may slow down flood drainage in rivers throughout the Southeast region, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying coastal, riverside, and areas outside the dike systems, especially in the early morning and early afternoon hours.

On November 1, the center also reported that a cold front had spread across much of the Northeast region and parts of North Central Vietnam. Northeasterly winds in the Gulf of Tonkin reached level 6, with gusts up to level 7. In the next 24 to 48 hours, the cold air is expected to continue spreading across remaining areas of the North Central Coast and parts of the Northwest and Central Coastal region. By tonight and into tomorrow morning (November 2), the Northern region will see cooler weather, with mountainous areas likely turning chilly. Average low temperatures are expected to be around 19-21 degrees Celsius, with mountainous areas at 16-19 degrees Celsius, and some high-altitude locations dropping below 15 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan