High change of registration congestion nationwide at year end

The Vietnam Register yesterday issued a warning of possible registration re-congestion in various regions from the end of this year to the first half of next year.



There are now 271/288 automobile registration centers nationwide, operating 435/536 inspection lines to serve at least 626,400 vehicles per month. The Vietnam Register announced that in general, the automobile registration system can still satisfy the current demand even at the peak month of July (with over 503,000 waiting to be checked).

However, due to the uneven distribution of registration centers, in the upcoming time when the new cycle of automatic registration renewal of about 2 million vehicles, congestion might happen in the 11 cities and provinces of Hanoi, HCM, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Ha Giang, KonTum, Lam Dong, Thai Binh, Thua Thien Hue, and Tra Vinh.

About 700 registration officers have been prosecuted, nearly half of whom are released on bail and are helping registration tasks. In the near future when the case is brought to trial and a verdict is announced, the Vietnam Register has to withdraw the certificate of these people. This means 21 registration offices in 9 provinces and cities will stop working.

Meanwhile, under the applicable law, in 12 consecutive months, any registration centers with 2 or more officers having their certificate withdrawn must close temporarily for 3 months. This results in 69 more centers in 24 provinces and cities temporarily halting their operation.

Facing a possible risk of insufficient registration officers, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Register Nguyen To An informed that his organization has held training sessions for new human resources. However, in 2023, there are only 300 new registration officers, with 350 more in the next two years, and thus cannot compensate for the staff lack.

To address the situation, the Vietnam Register proposed that the Transport Ministry direct the People’s Committees of concerned provinces and cities actively adopt practical solutions like asking for help from locations with a staff surplus, providing training sessions to have new capable human resources for the registration task.

Another proposal of the Vietnam Register is for the Government and competent authorities to allow registration centers with 2 or more officers having their certificate withdrawn to continue serving the community as long as they have satisfactory assessment results. Also, competent authorities are asked to allow the Vietnam Register not to withdraw the certificate or to ban officers having been tried by the court but given a suspended sentence yet.

In the Northern region, lately, the proportion of vehicles coming to registration centers for the registration task has increased by 10-20 percent. This is within the serving capacity of those centers as they have launched an app for online registration and appointment setting to avoid congestion.

In HCMC, Deputy Director Bui Hoa An of the municipal Transport Department shared that his organization has sent a formal dispatch to the maintenance centers of 3S, 4S (under Truong Hai Group JSC. and Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation – One-Member Co. Ltd.) to invite employees working over 24 months to join in training sessions to become a registration officer. However, with no responses received, HCMC might face a high risk of lacking registration officers at the end of this year.