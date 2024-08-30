Heavy rainfall causes widespread flooding across Northern region

This morning (August 30), due to the impact of a low-pressure trough and upper-level wind convergence, Hanoi and several areas in Northern Vietnam experienced prolonged heavy rainfall.

The downpour led to localized landslides and flooding in various regions. In Lao Cai Province, the heavy rain caused water to rush from the highlands into the city center, leaving many vehicles stalled and residents trapped in their homes.

In Pom Han Ward (Lao Cai City), rainwater inundated Hoa Lan Kindergarten, submerging numerous motorcycles and soaking desks, chairs, and students' learning materials, which disrupted teaching and learning activities.

In the Cam Duong Commune area (Lao Cai City), the heavy rain prevented residents from leaving their homes for work. In Sa Pa Town, heavy rain accompanied by lightning temporarily halted many tourism activities.

In Hoa Binh Province, widespread heavy rain continued, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Provinces such as Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, and Phu Tho have been hit with heavy rainfall, prompting the meteorological agency to issue continuous warnings about the risk of flash floods and landslides.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that, as of the morning of August 30, many areas in Northern Vietnam and the Central Highlands were experiencing heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions.

Rainfall measurements from the night of August 29 until 3 a.m. on August 30 reached record levels in several areas, with Quan Chu (Thai Nguyen) recording 141mm, Xuan Minh (Ha Giang) 138mm, Ngoc Tu (Kon Tum) 120mm, Ro Men (Lam Dong) 78mm, and Hoa Khanh (Dak Lak) 74mm. Other areas also saw heavy rain during the morning rush hour, causing significant disruptions to residents’ daily activities and travel.

The center has issued warnings about the ongoing heavy rain and the increased risk of flash floods and landslides in many Northern mountainous provinces and the Central Highlands.

Specifically, on the afternoon and evening of August 30, the South Central Coast is likely to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving heavy rainfall ranging from 10mm to 30mm, and in certain locations, exceeding 70mm. The Northern region, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region are also expected to see showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts between 20mm and 40mm, and in some places, over 90mm.

Thunderstorms may bring a high risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Additionally, localized heavy rain could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods in small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes.

Here are some photos about flooding in Lao Cao City on the morning of August 30:

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan