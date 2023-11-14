Heavy rainfall causes landslides, property damage in central provinces

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused devastating floods and landslides in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri with heavy damage to property.

This morning, Quang Ngai Province has had heavy precipitation with a total rainfall of 250 - 450 mm, in some places over 600mm.

Family members of Ms. Do Thi Yen Nhi found out about the landslide and fortunately ran away when the mountain behind Ms. Do Thi Yen Nhi's house in Lang Ma village in Quang Ngai Province’s Ba To District had a landslide triggered by heavy rains these days and damaged the house's wall with a width of 6m and a height of 4m. Mud floated inside the house.

Currently, Ms. Nhi's family members moved to another place to ensure safety. They just stayed in the newly-built house for a short time before the incident.

The People's Committee of Ba To Commune also relocated two households, Tran Thi Duoc and Pham Van De in Lang Ma village.

This morning, the Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Province is focusing on clearing the road of the landslide on route DT 626 and the landslide in the area of Doi Gu residential area in Nuoc Nia village in Di Lang town of Son Ha District.

The section of National Highway 24B passing through Son Thanh, Son Hai, Son Thuy and Son Ky communes was partially cut off and traffic through this area was congested for many hours because of a rain-triggered landslide. Authority in Son Ha District has requested departments, communes and towns to urgently inspect areas at high risk of landslides and low-lying areas as well as take measures to relocate and evacuate people in dangerous areas to safe places.

Mr. Le Thanh Hao, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Vu Quang town in Vu Quang District, said that due to the influence of prolonged heavy rain in recent days, strong water flow caused the roadbed of Hai Duong Thuong Lan Ong to suffer continued serious landslide with the length of 20m and the width of nearly 4m, and the depth about 6m-7m. It was initially estimated that nearly 100 cubic meters of soil, rock, and asphalt on the road surface had collapsed and been swept away by the water.

In particular, this landslide continues to spread and dig deep into the roadbed, with the risk of collapsing at any time, thus posing many dangers.

Because the geological hazard is so huge and the district does not have enough money for the repairs, the People's Committee of Vu Quang town has proposed to the People's Committee of Vu Quang district to give funds to quickly fix it for traffic safety and people's lives.

Mr. Phan Phuoc Mo, Chairman of the People's Committee of Dai Cuong Commune in Dai Loc District of Quang Nam Province said that water flowing from upstream in recent days has caused many points on the banks of the Vu Gia River through the area to collapse into the river, threatening to cut off the unique road leading to the area where 200 households live.

The Vu Gia river area passing through Khuong My village suffered riverbank erosion with a length of nearly 100m and a depth of 4m-5m into the bank. Many landslide locations are just over 100m from people's houses, posing a risk of loss of safety to people and property.

The local government mobilized nearly 200 police, militia and local inhabitants to build embankments to reinforce the landslide site. People used sand sacks and bamboo together to make embankments.

Mr. Nguyen Hao, Secretary of the Dai Loc District Party Committee, said that in the immediate future, he had directed the District People's Committee to request the locality to urgently reinforce the dyke in the rainy season and later, the district will find a long-term solution for the hazard. The local administration will report to the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province for timely support so as not to affect the lives and production of households.

As soon as the rain and flood stopped, people in Cam Lo Town in Cam Lo District of Quang Tri Province rushed to both sides of the Hieu River to search for dozens of cows swept away by fierce floods on the night of November 13. Meanwhile, the local government used loudspeakers to urge everyone to join hands to help households whose cows were swept away.

Mr. Tran Viet Hung, Chairman of Cam Lo Town People's Committee, said that the locality has urgently directed forces to coordinate with the family to carry out search work. At the same time, it broadcasted announcements on the loudspeaker system throughout the town as well as neighboring localities to inform about the cows swept away by flood.

Currently, thanks to the help of everyone in the area, Mr. Trieu’s 32 cows including one dead were found.