Heavy rainfall causes deadly floods, landslides in Northern mountainous region

Significant flooding, landslides, and traffic congestion battered many places in the Northern mountainous region as the region bears the brunt of the annual rainy season.

Flood water reaches nearly to the roof of Quang Vinh Primary School in Cao Bang Province for many days

Three people died and two others were injured after the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides in the region.

In Cao Bang Province, water levels in the Bang, Hien, and Gam rivers are slowly decreasing; however, in Quang Vinh Commune of Trung Khanh District, flood waters remain at waist height, even reaching the rooftops. The local health station, two kindergartens, primary schools, and numerous homes in the area have become completely cut off due to the inundation.

Rescue teams had been facing problems in reaching the affected areas as they had to navigate three stages, including travel by boat and a two-hour walk to reach the affected areas.

Chairman Trung Van Bao of Quang Vinh Commune People's Committee, said that the flooding started on August 23 due to the historic flood that has lasted until now. Quang Vinh commune is a locality with particularly difficult socio-economic conditions, with most of the population being Nung and Mong people, living mainly on growing corn to sell and buy rice.

The flood inflicted significant destruction, affecting 58 homes and 56 hectares of land, which included 35 hectares of corn, leaving residents to lose everything. Their furniture and food supplies were extensively damaged and are now submerged in the flood waters. Besides Quang Vinh Commune, several other regions in Cao Bang Province also experienced severe impacts. In Ma Ba Commune, located in Ha Quang District of Cao Bang Province, authorities yesterday discovered the bodies of two residents who had been swept away by the flood after five days of searching.

Local authorities were able to recover the bodies of two residents who were swept away by water after they slipped while walking on a flooded road. Two residents of Ma Ba Commune encountered an accident on August 23 while returning from a wedding in Quang Vinh Commune. The heavy rainfall had caused the road between Quang Vinh and Ma Ba communes to be inundated, reaching a depth of 8 meters. In the darkness, they slipped and were carried away by the flood waters.

During this incident, Ha Giang Province reported one fatality, two injuries, and damage to 18 homes.

A resident in the Thai Nguyen Province was swept away by flood waters while attempting to cross a spillway in Tan Cuong Commune in Thai Nguyen City. Meanwhile, in Dien Bien Province, inclement weather has caused 34 houses to sustain damage and more than 15 hectares of agricultural land have been affected. Despite efforts to mitigate damages, as of August 27th, landslides are still occurring on several roads within the province.

The Transport Department in Dien Bien Province has mobilized teams to actively repair and address landslides so as to reopen roads.

According to the Transport Department in Thanh Hoa province, heavy rains from August 25 to 27 have caused significant damage to local transportation infrastructure.

This includes 134 landslides and falling rocks that have led to traffic congestion on several National Highways and provincial roads.

One specific incident on National Highway 15C in Na Tao village resulted in one house collapsing and 13 others being affected due to road cracking and landslides.

As a result of an extended period of heavy rainfall, the mountain became inundated with water, posing a significant danger of landslides. As a precautionary measure, the People's Committee of Muong Lat District yesterday ordered the evacuation of households residing in at-risk areas of Pa Pua and Kham 2 villages in Trung Ly Commune to a secure location.

Director of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Duc Luan said that in order to respond to complicated heavy rains, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sent an official dispatch requesting localities to closely monitor forecasts of floods, flash floods and landslides.

Local authorities in communes should promptly notify and guide residents to take proactive measures to prevent potential disasters. It is also imperative for local administrations to conduct thorough checks of riverside and stream areas that are at high risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides. Additionally, it is crucial for them to evacuate individuals from hazardous zones and ensure that water flows are unobstructed.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan