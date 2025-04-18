Heat driving residents to increase use of cooling devices in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City is currently experiencing a period of intense heat, leading to increased residential use of cooling appliances and an acceptance of higher electricity consumption costs.

Electronics stores and supermarkets have recognized this surge in demand in the southern largest city. Concurrently, electronics retailers are proactively addressing consumer demand by offering a diverse range of electric fans and air conditioning units, often accompanied by promotional incentives to further stimulate sales.

The heat hits HCMC

Due to hot weather, many families have increased their purchases of cooling devices for their homes. Sales data from electronics stores shows a rise in customer number.

At the Dien May Xanh store on Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District, sales associate Ngoc Phuong reported a significant uptick in customers buying air conditioners and electric fans. Cooling devices priced between VND1.5 million-VND3 million (US$115.85) are in high demand among customers. To meet this surge in demand, retailers have ramped up imports of electric fans and air conditioners to ensure quick delivery.

The surge in demand for cooling appliances among Ho Chi Minh City residents, driven by the current period of intense heat, is being actively met by retailers and electronics supermarkets. Recognizing this market opportunity, these businesses are strategically implementing price reductions on key products such as electric fans and air conditioners to further stimulate consumer demand and bolster sales figures.

Notably, the Dien May Xanh retail chain is currently offering air conditioners starting from VND6.8 million, while electric fans are priced in the range of VND400,000 to VND3 million per unit. Additionally, air conditioners are available from VND2 million at this retailer, highlighting a competitive pricing strategy aimed at capturing a significant share of the expanding market.

The FPT Shop electronics chain also offers deep discounts of up to 30 percent -50 percent on many types of cooling equipment. For customers in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province who order online, FPT Shop will deliver and install for free within 24 hours.

Director Pham Quoc Bao Duy of FPT Shop's electronics department stated that customer demand for cooling products has surged 4-5 times this hot season. To meet this increased need, the company has continuously added air conditioners, refrigerators, and fans to its stores. Specifically, air conditioners priced between VND7 million and VND8 million from brands like Aqua, Casper, and Comfee have proven popular with customers.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan