Health sector strengthens strict quarantine measures to prevent Marburg disease

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health last night reported that the potential for Marburg to develop into the country is low but it remains a possibility.

Marburg is a dangerous infectious disease caused by the Marburg virus, transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through human-to-human transmission.

The Ho Chi Minh City's health sector has imposed health quarantine and preventive measures at international border gates, strengthened supervisory for passengers from flights related to Rwanda, regularly updated information regarding the Marburg disease, and proactively taken measures against the disease if any.

Amid the current unpredictable outbreak of the Marburg virus in African countries, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has issued an urgent directive to proactively monitor, detect and control infectious diseases in the country.

Accordingly, the Department of Preventive Medicine has requested the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the International Health Quarantine Centers and the Centers for Disease Control in provinces and cities to update information on countries and territories that reportedly had Marburg cases, to proactively monitor suspected cases of Marburg under the health quarantine from affected areas to the country through border gates.

The department has also urged relevant units and localities to conduct propaganda to raise awareness of preventive measures at border areas for travelers and people, especially immediately reporting any cases with symptoms or epidemiological factors related to Marburg disease to healthcare facilities.

The disease has a high potential transmission risk and fatality rate of over 80 percent without vaccines or treatment drugs.

