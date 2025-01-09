Health ministry orders tighter supervision of diseases at border gates. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Minister instructed units under the Ministry of Health, local health departments, and health clinics to develop and implement plans to strengthen healthcare measures for the upcoming Tet holiday in 2025. She required 24/7 availability at healthcare facilities and supervision of disease outbreaks to promptly handle emerging issues.

The Ministry of Health also requested relevant agencies to monitor, supervise, and promptly detect and thoroughly handle outbreaks of infectious diseases, preventing the spread of illness on the Tet holidays, and strengthen inspections and monitoring to detect suspected cases at border gates.

The Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the Pasteur Institute must regularly monitor, analyze, and assess the situation of disease outbreaks. They are also responsible for guiding and supporting units and local authorities to strengthen surveillance and promptly detect cases at border gates, within communities, and in healthcare facilities in order to take timely action and control the spread of infectious diseases.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities must operate 24/7, ensuring an adequate supply of medicines, blood, intravenous fluids, medical supplies, chemicals, and equipment, including medical oxygen. They must also prepare emergency plans for events with a large number of people and arrange enough hospital beds to provide treatment and emergency care, particularly for traffic accidents, fires, injuries, and food poisoning. Additionally, they should organize visits and extend Tet greetings to inpatients, especially those in difficult circumstances.

By Minh Khang—Translated by Kim Khanh