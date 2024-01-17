Health

Health insurance coverage reaches 93.35 percent of population

The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has completed and surpassed all set targets in the coverage of social, unemployment and health insurance, according to VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh.

Health insurance has now covered 93.35 percent of the country's population, exceeding the goal set in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP as well as the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 68/2022/QH15 on socio-economic development plan for 2023, Manh said at the VSS's conference in Hanoi on January 17 to review the sector’s performance in 2023 and launch tasks for 2024.

Last year, total premium from social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance reached over VND472.3 trillion (US$19.24 billion), a year on year rise of 8.55 percent, 1.41 percent higher than the target assigned by the Prime Minister, while total expenditure was VND439 trillion.

Meanwhile, the rate of people joining social insurance reached 39.25 percent of the labor force, or 18.25 million people. The rate for unemployment insurance was 31.58 percent, or 14.69 million people, said the VSS leader.

In 2023, the VSS paid monthly pensions and social insurance benefits to 95,670 people, along with one-off payout of social insurance benefits to more than 1.3 million people, and sickness, maternity, convalescence, and health recovery benefits to more than 8.8 million people, he added.

