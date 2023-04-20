Health authority in HCMC announces increase in Covid hospitalization

Specifically, from April 3 to 11, the city had an average of one or two Covid-related hospitalizations while from April 12 to 16, the number of Covid-related hospitalizations for treatment per day increased to 8-12 cases. Particularly on April 15, the city recorded 12 cases. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases from the beginning of 2023 to now in Ho Chi Minh City is 181 cases.

The southern largest city reported only 2 cases of infection requiring oxygen support on April 7 but the number of severe cases jumped to 13 hospitalizations on April 16. Although the number of hospitalized Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City has begun to show signs of a slight increase, most of the patients are elderly.

Additionally, from March 2023, through the SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring system, the city detected variant XBB.1.5 and other variants of Omicron such as XBB.1, BA.5, BA .2.75. The XBB.1.5 variant is currently an offshoot of the globally-dominant Omicron Covid variant.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been no medical record that the currently circulating XBB lineages variants made an increase in hospitalizations or deaths. However, the introduction and circulation of new variants can lead to an increase in the number of infections, especially in areas where there is a decline in herd immunity.

The Ministry of Health reported that the Southeast Asian country added 2,159 new cases of Covid-19 on April 20. This is the highest number of daily cases recorded in more than 6 months. So far, the country has reported 209 more recoveries and 111 severe Covid-19 patients on oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

In related news, Doctor Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of Binh Duong Department of Health, said that he had just issued a document on strengthening supervision, reporting the number of cases and receiving Covid-19 patients.

In its document, the Department of Health of the Southern province of Binh Duong required medical facilities to closely monitor the epidemic situation in the area. Moreover, healthcare institutions must be prepared to deal with possible outbreaks of Covid-19.

Along with that, the Binh Duong Department of Health continues to advise people to don masks while avoiding large gatherings and receiving vaccination to prevent disease.

On April 18, the provincial infectious disease surveillance system announced that 20 cases of Covid-19 were discovered in Binh Duong.

Among the new cases, 15 cases were detected in Becamex - Binh Duong Youth Football Training Company. The cases have symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat and rapid test positive for SARS-CoV-2.