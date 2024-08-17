National

HCMC's police force honored with Hero of People's Armed Forces title

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presented the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the HCMC Department of Public Security on August 17.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The receiving ceremony was held on the occasion of the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024) with the participation of Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the HCMC Department of Public Security at a ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hands over the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the HCMC Department of Public Security at a ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the ceremony co-organized by the municial Party Committee and the Party Committee the HCMC Department of Public Security aims to mark the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024) and 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security.

On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city, he congratulated the HCMC Department of Public Security for receiving the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces and highly great effort and outstanding contribution of the unit.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen seaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (L) and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (Photo: SGGP)

It not only reflects the spirit of responsibility, determination, courage, and ingenuity but also presents exemplary models in studying and practicing the Testament and Uncle Ho’s six teachings for the people's public security.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his sincere thanks to the the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, central and local agencies, especially people of HCMC for their support and assistance to help the municipal Department of Public Security achieve outstanding achievements.

By Van Minh, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

