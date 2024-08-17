HCMC's police force honored with Hero of People's Armed Forces title

The receiving ceremony was held on the occasion of the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024) with the participation of Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.
Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the ceremony co-organized by the municial Party Committee and the Party Committee the HCMC Department of Public Security aims to mark the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024) and 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security.
On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city, he congratulated the HCMC Department of Public Security for receiving the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces and highly great effort and outstanding contribution of the unit.
It not only reflects the spirit of responsibility, determination, courage, and ingenuity but also presents exemplary models in studying and practicing the Testament and Uncle Ho’s six teachings for the people's public security.
The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his sincere thanks to the the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Public Security, central and local agencies, especially people of HCMC for their support and assistance to help the municipal Department of Public Security achieve outstanding achievements.