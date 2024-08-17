General Secretary To Lam offers flower and incense to President Ho Chi Minh

This morning, a delegation led by General Secretary and President To Lam paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh by offering flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.

This ceremony commemorated the 79th anniversary of the successful August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2024) and the 55th anniversary of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s will (1969-2024).

The event was attended by dignitaries including Party General Secretary and President To Lam, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang and other leaders from the Central Party Office, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegation in front of President Ho Chi Minh statue in District 1

During this solemn moment, the delegation took a minute to express boundless gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the struggle for national liberation, territorial unity, and the construction of a peaceful, independent, and prosperous Vietnam.

General Secretary and President To Lam shakes hands with participants

The delegation paid respects to President Ho Chi Minh by leaving flowers and burning incense, expressing deep gratitude for his tireless efforts and selfless sacrifices for the people and the country, and pledging to follow his teachings and noble ideals.

Although he has departed, President Ho Chi Minh’s great legacy and admirable example continue to live on in the hearts of each Vietnamese people. His ideology, ethics, and style remain the guiding principles for all actions, illuminating the path of Vietnam’s revolution from one victory to another.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Police Major General Le Hong Nam

During the ceremony, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Police Major General Le Hong Nam reported the achievements of the police force to President Ho Chi Minh. Under the auspices of the Central Party Committee of Public Security, the Ministry of Public Security, and the city's leadership, facilitated by the cooperative endeavors of specialized units, the City Command, and the community at large, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Force has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, resulting in a series of distinguished accomplishments.

In recognition of these outstanding contributions, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Force has been honored with the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" during the resistance war, along with the Second-Class Military Merit Medal, First-Class Combat Merit Medal, Third-Class Labor Medal, and numerous Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister. Most recently, the force has been conferred the prestigious title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces in the Renovation Period."

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy