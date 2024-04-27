HCMC's police bust major money laundering ring

The HCMC Department of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency on April 27 busted a large-scale money laundering and illegal cross-border currency transfer ring.

A suspect in the ring (Photo: VNA)

Thirteen individuals were arrested in connection with the case, including Mai Tra My, 32; Mai Vu Minh, 29; Le Thi Tham, 48; Nguyen Thi Huong, 34; Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, 35; two Nigerian nationals Okoye Christinan Ikechukwy, 39, and Eneh Davidson Caleb, 28; Pham Van Nhan, 44; Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, 41; Do Viet Dai, 53; Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, 47; Duong Dai Nghia, and Duong Thanh Hieu.

The investigation revealed that the group, either directly or through hired accomplices, established a network of over 250 shell companies. These fictitious entities were used to create bank accounts for illicit purposes. They confessed to opening more than 700 personal accounts, with authorities identifying at least 100 linked to criminal activities across 12 locations.

Based on these findings, the police issued a decision to launch criminal proceedings against and detain all 13 individuals involved.

Vietnamplus