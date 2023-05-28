HCMC’s Ornamental Fish Festival 2023 opens

HCMC’s Ornamental Fish Festival 2023 opened at the Youth’s Cultural House of the city in District 1 on May 27.

More than 20 enterprises featuring fish breeding equipment and 1,800 ponds for ornamental fish are on display at the event, including foreign businesses from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dinh Minh Hiep said that the city is facing a loss of agricultural land due to urban expansion with an average land reduction of 1,000 ha per year. Therefore the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the city has directed to develop high-tech urban agriculture, biotechnology, and seed production to improve economic value.

There are many support policies to develop the ornamental fishing industry that has a lot of export potential, such as building demonstration models, organizing training courses, and building brands.

The main attractions of the festival are different ornamental fish varieties displayed in aquariums including flowerhorn cichlids, siamese fighting fish, discus, dragonfish and goldfish.

The festival is also a venue for enterprises to meet and exchange experience in aquarium fishing and farming techniques as well as the ornamental fish breeding industry.

The HCMC’s Ornamental Fish Festival 2023 co-organized by the Agricultural Industry Association under the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development runs until May 28.