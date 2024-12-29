HCMC’s good farmers enjoy increased income

A conference to review the first three years of implementing the "Farmers striving for good performance in production and business, uniting each other for getting rich and sustainable poverty reduction” movement was held in HCMC on December 28.

A flower garden of Mrs. Trinh Kim Lan in District 12, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Farmers' Association with the participation of Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, the movement has contributed to improving the lives of the association’s members and farmers.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Compared to the period 2017-2021, the average income per capita in rural areas in 2024 is estimated to reach VND75.75 million (US$2,976) per person per year, presenting an increase of nearly VND10.2 million (US$401) compared to 2021.

The average income of a provincial-level excellent farmer reached VND428 million (US$16,817) per person per year, up 5.2 percent. Among them, the number of households with an income over VND1 billion (US$39,292) per person per year is 216 households, showing an increase of 130 households, equivalent to 250 percent.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong praised the excellent farmers who have joined hands with local authorities to implement the policy of restructuring the agricultural economy and developing the city's key agricultural products in line with the urban agriculture orientation.

He requested that the movement be continuously spread widely among officials and farmer association members to strive and complete projects and programs to celebrate the major holidays in 2025. The Party committees, local governments, and relevant departments should continue to coordinate effectively with the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association to promptly address any obstacles and difficulties of its members and farmers, enabling the city's farmers to truly rise and develop, contributing to building ecological agriculture, modern rural areas, and civilized farmers.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh