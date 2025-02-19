HCMC's District 4 honors individuals in gun trafficking bust

The People's Committee of HCMC’s District 4 today held a commendation ceremony to honor units and individuals with outstanding achievements in dismantling a ring involved in the buying, selling, storing, and manufacturing of military guns.

Individuals are praised for their outstanding work in busting the gun trafficking ring

At the commendation ceremony, Chairman Le Van Chien of the District 4 People's Committee praised the units and individuals recognized for their outstanding work in busting the gun trafficking ring. He then called upon the officers to continue their dedicated service, striving for even greater achievements in the ongoing fight against crime and the preservation of peace and security within the district.

The Police of Ward 13 of District 4 previously uncovered a group illegally buying and selling support tools and military weapons through their professional investigation. During the verification process, the Police identified Le Nguyen Hanh who was born 1990 in Dak Lak as someone who came to District 4 to find buyers for military guns.

In October 2024, the police arrested Hanh in front of The Tresor apartment building, confiscating 1 pistol and 6 bullets. Searching Hanh's residence in District 7, the police seized 12 guns, 1 gun body and many accessories and tools to modify and turn support guns into military guns.

Exhibits of the case

According to Hanh’s confession at police station, he purchased guns online and then hired individuals to modify them, transforming them into weapons with features similar to military firearms. These modified guns were then sold to numerous people in Ho Chi Minh City and various other provinces and cities.

To expand the investigation, District 4 Police, the Criminal Police Department (PC02), and specialized units of the Ho Chi Minh City Police collaborated to conduct inquiries in the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Kien Giang, Ben Tre, and Ha Nam.

Among those arrested were Nguyen Truong Phi,1990, residing in Kien Giang Province and Phan Dinh Loc, 1991, in Thu Duc City, who specialized in modifying guns for Hanh. Nine other individuals were also apprehended. During the search, the police seized 20 guns, 17 bullets, 8 gun bodies and a number of objects and tools related to gun modification and manufacturing. After knowing that his accomplice was arrested, Bui Anh Phap fled away from his residence.

Following police persuasion, Phap gave up to police and turned over 1 military-grade firearm and 2 metal pistols. To date, authorities have prosecuted Hanh and 4 others, while continuing to investigate the actions of the remaining individuals.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan