HCMC’s District 3 hosts second Ngo boat racing festival

District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City today hosted the second Ngo boat racing festival with the theme ‘The country is full of joy’ – with the witness of Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Thousands of city dwellers and visitors gathered along the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canal to watch the thrilling Ngo boat race- one of the many traditional historical and cultural events of Khmer people.

Twelve Ngo boat racing teams, representing various provinces and cities in the Southwest region, participated in the event, delivering thrilling performances and intense competition that captivated the audience.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai (first, R) attends the event

Vice Chairwoman Vu Thi My Ngoc of District 3 People's Committee said that Ngo boat racing festival is an activity to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 - November 18, 2024) and the National Great Unity Day; Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day November 23. The race took place in preparation for the Ok Om Bok Festival (known by the familiar name of the Flat Rice Offering Festival or the Moon Worshiping Festival), a traditional festival of great significance to the Khmer people.

She added that the festival takes place on the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canal, a waterway that has undergone significant transformation since 1988. Through concerted efforts to clean and beautify the canal, it has become a popular tourist spot and a source of pride for the people of District 3 and Ho Chi Minh City.

Winning teams receive prizes

Vice Chairwoman Vu Thi My Ngoc highlighted the significant role of Ho Chi Minh City, of administration in District 3, and its residents in transforming the canal into a green space in line with Directive 19 of the City Party Committee on cleanliness and flood prevention.

Three teams were awarded prizes for their outstanding performance. The first-place winner received a VND30 million (US$1,187) prize.

