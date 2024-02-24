HCMC’s Chinese Vietnamese community celebrates Nguyen Tieu Festival

The opening ceremony attracted a large number of Chinese Vietnamese people in the city with the participation of leaders and representatives of District 6, departments, and units of the city.
The event included a series of cultural activities such as a photo exhibition of the Nguyen Tieu Festival in previous years, a space of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine culture, an area displaying Chinese culture, kylin and dragon dance performances, folk games, and an exhibition of calligraphy paintings.
Nguyen Tieu Festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020. The festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of the year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam.
Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. The festival featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics, and cuisine culture is the occasion for them to preserve their cultural identity.