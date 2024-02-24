Culture/art

HCMC’s Chinese Vietnamese community celebrates Nguyen Tieu Festival

SGGP

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), also known as the Lantern Festival of the Chinese-Vietnamese community was held in HCMC’s District 6 on February 23.

z5186610754582-c76832bac4b41e5164d636cba9aac513-2880-1172jpg-3689.jpg
Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival) opens in front of Binh Tay Market in HCMC’s District 6 on February 23. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony attracted a large number of Chinese Vietnamese people in the city with the participation of leaders and representatives of District 6, departments, and units of the city.

The event included a series of cultural activities such as a photo exhibition of the Nguyen Tieu Festival in previous years, a space of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine culture, an area displaying Chinese culture, kylin and dragon dance performances, folk games, and an exhibition of calligraphy paintings.

Nguyen Tieu Festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020. The festival is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of the year of the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam.

Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. The festival featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics, and cuisine culture is the occasion for them to preserve their cultural identity.

am-thuc-viet-hoa-8481-9257jpg-7195.jpg
A food fair of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine culture attracts many visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
lan-8680-6738jpg-4786.jpg
Kylin and Dragon dance performance at the festival (Photo:SGGP)
By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Nguyen Tieu Festival Chinese Vietnamese community HCMC

