HCMC’s 155 students honored with 'Five-Virtue Student' title

155 out of 357 students honored with the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) title come from universities in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Selection Council for the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) and “Sao Thang Gieng” (January Star) awards (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, there are 79 students of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), and 43 students of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

The “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) title is an honor for Vietnamese students, integrated into the national reward system, and is an important basis for scholarship considerations to study abroad or recruitment. The title launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association has five main criteria and several additional criteria, such as morality, academic achievement, physical fitness, integration, and voluntariness.

In 2024, the standing agency of the award received 601 individual applications and 27 collective applications for the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) title, including 27 applications from foreign students and 50 applications from ethnic minority students, such as Tay, Hoa, Muong, Nung, Kho-me, Dao, San Chay, San Diu, Thai, and Cham.

The award ceremony of the “Sinh vien 5 tot” (Five-Virtue Student) and “Sao Thang Gieng” (January Star) awards honoring outstanding students nationwide will be held in the beginning of 2025 in Hanoi.

The Sao Thang Gieng (January Star) Awards aim to honor students’ significant academic achievements during the last academic year and their active participation in the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s activities.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh