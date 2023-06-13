HCMC well prepares for high school graduation exam in 2023

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son this morning led a delegation of the ministry to inspect the preparation for the high school graduation exam in 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation arrived at the exam venues of Trung Vuong High School in District 1 and the Saigon Practice High School in District 5 to check the facilities and preparation for the coming exam.

At the meeting, Principal of Trung Vuong High School Nguyen Dang Khoa reported that there are 30 exam rooms at the exam site. At present, plans to ensure health safety and power supply have been well prepared.

Head of the Saigon Practice High School exam venue Do Dinh Doan said that sessions of the exam will be reviewed and each corner will be cleaned up again one week before the exam.

The test site has a total of 60 officials and teachers and 17service staff participating in conducting the exam at the sites.

At the meeting with the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that the education sector organizes many exams every year. Of these, the high school graduation exam has a large scale and takes place simultaneously throughout the country so the preparation and coordination among exam steering committees in provinces and cities must be performed smoothly.

Ho Chi Minh City is one of the localities nationwide with the largest number of exam venues and candidates. For this reason, it is necessary to have the best ways to prepare for the coming exam.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu informed that at the end of May 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decided to establish a Steering Committee for the high school graduation exam in 2023 with 45 members in total. Similarly, the steering committees for the high school graduation exam in 2023 were also established in 21 city districts and Thu Duc City.

As for this year’s exam, HCMC has a total of 156 exam sites, of which 71 venues have freelance candidates.

The city has mobilized 11,280 officials and teachers, 2,370 service staff and 474 police officers to participate in conducting the exam at the sites.

On all exam days, Ho Chi Minh City will transport and hand over question papers daily without keeping the exam question papers overnight at the test sites with a total of 204 people in charge of transportation and ensuring the safety of the exam questions, including the farthest district of Can Gio.

Regarding the number of candidates, 85,452 high school students, 9,194 continuing education candidates and 2,791 freelance candidates entered the exam.

9,985 candidates registered to take the foreign language exam by English.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department Le Quang Dao said that the department has mobilized over 450 police officers to support the works at the test sites during the exam.

Regarding the preparation for the high school graduation exam, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huynh Van Chuong, Director of the Department of Quality Management under the Ministry of Education and Training, highly appreciated the preparation work of Ho Chi Minh City at all sessions, including the application of information technology in the registration of high school graduation exam records for candidates.

Dr. Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training praised the direction and coordination between departments and sectors in Ho Chi Minh City in the organization of the high school graduation exam.

After listening to reports from the representatives above, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that Ho Chi Minh City is active, proactive and serious in the preparation for the high school graduation exam.

According to Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, the city will make its best effort to successfully organize the high school graduation exam with the highest sense of responsibility.