HCMC wants to strengthen medical cooperation with Japan’s Nagoya City

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai received Professor Natsume Nagato, Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Nagoya, Japan in the city on August 29.

Additionally, he also held an online meeting with Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura and Chairman of the Nagoya City University’s Council, Kogi.

At the receiving ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the cooperative relationship between HCMC and Japanese localities, including Nagoya City and Aichi Prefecture.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee expressed his sincere thanks to Professor Natsume Nagato for promoting meaningful cooperative projects with the southern metropolis. He hoped that the city would have a comprehensive cooperation with Nagoya City, particularly in learning from Nagoya's social welfare.

In addition, Chairman Phan Van Mai wished to strengthen medical cooperation and hoped Nagoya City could help HCMC build a comprehensive healthcare program for the city’s residents.

He suggested Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura organize delegations of the Japanese city’s businesses to visit HCMC and exchange with the Vietnamese economic hub’s enterprises for exporting goods to Nagoya.

The city’s chairman has delegated relevant departments to assist cooperative projects between Nagoya and HCMC to ensure they are completed on schedule.

Professor Natsume Nagato extended his congratulations to HCMC on the occasion of National Day (September 2). Regarding the cooperative projects between Nagoya City and HCMC, he stated that Nagoya's relevant agencies are currently gathering information on a pre-feasibility study report for medical waste recycling and household waste treatment, another for building a dental unit for pregnant women using Japanese technology at Tu Du Obstetric Hospital.

He also suggested granting practicing certificates to Vietnamese medical students after their studies in Japan enabling them to work in Japan

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura introduced the economic and social situation of Nagoya City to Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai. Accordingly, Nagoya City achieved a trade surplus of over US$55.3 billion. He highly appreciated Chairman Phan Van Mai’s proposals and hoped that the projects would be implemented in the coming time.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh