HCMC wants to further develop cooperation with IC Holding

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan emphasized the great potential for cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Turkey in the field of transportation. He acknowledged the active participation of IC Holding in the "Construction and Installation of Passenger Terminal Equipment" package for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

The city’s Vice Chairman believed that with their experience in the construction sector, IC Holding will contribute to the development of the largest airport in Vietnam in the future.

Regarding the development direction of Ho Chi Minh City's infrastructure, which focuses on public transportation and connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport once it is put into operation, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong hoped that Ho Chi Minh City and IC Holding would have more cooperation opportunities, further strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and Turkey.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan (2nd, R) at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan (R) offers a gift to Mr. Reha Denemec. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Reha Denemec highly appreciated Vietnam's strong development. He hoped to have the opportunity to collaborate and participate in Vietnam's transportation development projects.

As a company with strengths in infrastructure and experience in implementing large-scale transportation projects worldwide, IC Holding is committed to stable, long-term cooperation in Vietnam. The company believed that important policy and institutional advancements would create favorable conditions for its investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

Established in 1969, Turkey’s IC Holding has become a key contractor for major governmental infrastructure projects. The company is renowned for its work in engineering, construction, road and port operations, and electricity production. The Turkish conglomerate increased its total revenue to US$5.2 billion. It has taken on turnkey projects to build airfields in Vietnam, Bulgaria, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh