PM urges GE Vernova to expand investment in clean energy

The Vietnamese Government is committed to creating the most favourable conditions, including institutional reforms, to enable effective and law-abiding investment and business operations by foreign investors in general, and those from the US in particular, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

At his reception for María Victoria “Marí” Zíngoni, Chief Executive Officer for Power at US-based GE Vernova, in Hanoi on September 30, the PM said that after nearly two years of establishment, the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to deepen in a substantive and effective manner, with economic, trade, investment, science and technology cooperation serving as the key foundation and driving force.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with María Victoria “Marí” Zíngoni, Chief Executive Officer for Power at US-based GE Vernova, in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

He praised GE Vernova’s active participation in several important power projects in Vietnam and acknowledged GE’s contributions to the country’s development and bilateral relations.

Highlighting Vietnam’s pursuit of rapid and sustainable growth to achieve its centennial development goals, PM Chinh underscored the country’s huge and urgent demand for electricity. He noted Vietnam’s role in the ASEAN power grid and reaffirmed the country’s policy of promoting clean energy, fulfilling global climate commitments, and expanding renewable energy capacity through a synchronised and efficient legal framework.

The government leader called on GE Vernova to step up its investment in Vietnam, not only to meet growing energy needs but also to advance sustainable development, thus contributing to the country's infrastructure development and energy ecosystem.

He suggested the company support human resources development, transfer advanced technologies, and explore hydrogen power projects to foster a green and sustainable energy transition.

He also encouraged GE Vernova to establish an R&D center in Vietnam, strengthen partnerships with local corporations such as PetroVietnam and EVN, and act as a bridge in tariff-related dialogues between the two governments.

For her part, Zíngoni described Vietnam as a secure and reliable “base” for GE Vernova, affirming the company’s intention to expand its presence in the country. She said GE Vernova plans to supply equipment for LNG power plants, develop substations and transmission systems, and provide digital solutions for the power sector.

She commended Vietnam’s strong commitments to green electrification and pledged to improve the company’s supply chain to meet the country’s needs while helping resolve trade challenges in bilateral relations.

GE Vernova, present in more than 100 countries with revenue of US$35 billion in 2024, has operated in Vietnam since 1993 and currently employs about 1,700 staff. The company has been involved in a number of major projects, including the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants, Son La and Lai Chau hydropower plants, as well as solar, wind and transmission projects.

Vietnamplus