HCMC urged to support poor households to do business to escape poverty

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was urged to support poor and near-poor households to do business and production to escape poverty rather than give them monthly allowances.

The Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation led by Deputy Head of the city’s National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet yesterday paid a visit to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to supervise the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 24/2021/QH15 on approved the investment policy of the National Target Program on Sustainable Poverty Reduction in the 2021-2025 period in the southern metropolis from July 2021 to the end of June 2023.

Speaking at the session, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, asked the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to continue paying attention to the city's policies and solutions to support poverty reduction; however, the department should gradually reduce allowances but support poor households and near-poor households to do production, business and services to escape poverty.

In addition, the department was urged to promote propaganda so that poor households and near-poor households can access preferential guidelines and policies, and support loans from the Bank for Social Policies and capital support funds.

According to the report, administrations in districts and Thu Duc City purchased and issued 300,106 health insurance cards for members of poor households, near-poor households and households just escaped from the near-poor household with the amount of more than VND300 billion (US$ 12,585,352) from July 2021 to June 2023.

At the same time, governments in districts and Thu Duc City supported some 4674 employees to buy voluntary social insurance with more than VND12.8 billion. As for housing support policy, up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has built 299 charitable houses with more than VND 21.8 billion as well as repaired approximately 1,191 dilapidated houses with nearly VND 55 billion and 128 gratitude houses with nearly VND 6.5 billion.