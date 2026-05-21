HCMC uncovers multiple fake goods, intellectual property infringement cases

HCMC authorities have uncovered counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringement cases worth an estimated VND4.6 billion since early May amid an intensified citywide crackdown.

Authorities inspect a business establishment found violating regulations in Nhieu Loc Ward, HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the HCMC Market Surveillance Sub-Department, said on May 21 that authorities had uncovered a series of intellectual property violations since early May 2026, including counterfeit goods trading, involving an estimated total value of VND4.6 billion.

Previously, on May 16, Market Surveillance Team No.4, in coordination with the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division under HCMC Police and Nhieu Loc Ward Police, inspected a business establishment and discovered 105 pairs of shoes suspected of infringing on registered trademarks, with a total estimated value of around VND500 million.

HCMC market surveillance officers inspect a business outlet at Saigon Square.

Since the launch of the intensified inspection campaign, the team has handled 49 violations, mainly involving counterfeit branded goods and products of unclear origin at Saigon Square and Ben Thanh Market, both located in Ben Thanh Ward. Total fines have exceeded VND500 million.

The HCMC Market Surveillance Department will continue its intensified crackdown on intellectual property infringements at markets, shopping malls, warehouses, and e-commerce business locations deemed at high risk of violations.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan