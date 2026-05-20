71 suspects prosecuted, detained in major drug ring in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City’s police force has dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking ring, prosecuting and detaining 71 suspects involved in illegal trading, possession, and organization of illicit drug use.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking ring, prosecuting and detaining 71 suspects in temporary detention for acts related to the illegal trading, possession, and organization of illicit drug use.

Among those charged are two well-known singers, who have been prosecuted for the offense of “organizing the illegal use of narcotics.”

On May 20, the Drug Crime Investigation Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security announced that it had successfully dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking ring operating in the city during a 45-day intensive crackdown and comprehensive review campaign aimed at cleansing the locality, aiming to build a drug-free Ho Chi Minh City by 2030.

According to investigators, during the expanded investigation into cases involving the illegal trading, possession, and organization of illicit drug use uncovered in the first quarter of 2026, authorities identified a number of additional suspects requiring further investigation and legal action.

Accordingly, the Drug Crime Investigation Division established a special task force and mobilized personnel to synchronously deploy professional investigative measures aimed at dismantling the entire network and handling everyone involved, from the ringleaders to those organizing and participating in illegal drug use.

The defendants were arrested by the police.

Initial investigation results show that police have detained and taken action against 74 suspects. Of these, 71 defendants have been prosecuted and placed in temporary detention for offenses including “illegal trading of narcotics,” “illegal possession of narcotics,” and “organizing the illegal use of narcotics,” while the remaining three individuals were subject to administrative sanctions in accordance with regulations.

Notably, among those prosecuted are singers Long Nhat and Son Ngoc Minh. Both have been prosecuted and placed in temporary detention for investigation into the offense of “organizing the illegal use of narcotics.”

Ho Chi Minh City’s police force stated that the investigation will continue to be expanded, with strict handling of all related individuals in the spirit of “no forbidden zones and no exceptions” in the fight against drug-related crimes.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh