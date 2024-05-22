HCMC to waive fees for five administrative procedures applied online

HCMC will not charge any fees for five administrative procedures done online from May 29 until the end of 2025, the municipal Department of Information and Communications has announced.

This policy, approved by the municipal People's Council at its 15th session on May 19, forms part of the southern metropolis’s 2024 digital transformation plan aimed at facilitating and encouraging citizens’ and businesses’ engagement in online transaction methods for administrative procedures.

People were guided on administrative procedures by staff under the People's Committee of An Phu Dong Ward, District 12 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

It covers fees for household and business registration, the issuance of work permits for foreigners, certificates of land use rights and the ownership of houses and assets attached to land, and construction permits.

Citizens and firms conducting related transactions through the municipal administrative procedure resolution portal at https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn or the national public service portal at https://dichvucong.gov.vn will be completely exempt from fees and charges.

In 2021, the southern economic hub was the first in Vietnam to halve fees for online administrative procedures. The policy was warmly welcomed by the public and selected by the National Digital Transformation Steering Committee as a typical model to be replicated nationwide.

Vietnamplus