HCMC to urgently renovate, embellish downtown area

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee has asked related state departments and agencies to quickly renovate the appearance of the city’s heart.



Regarding the two projects of night economy development and service economy development of District 1, the HCMC People’s Committee yesterday said that it assigned the two municipal departments of Planning & Architecture and Transport to consider the HCMC Tourism Department’s opinion on constructing embankments and installing wharves to ensure both aesthetics and sanitation.

Other ideas from relevant units should also be studied when the municipal Planning and Architecture Department works with District 1 to develop the 1/500 planning for Bach Dang Park in District 1. This planning must be reported to the Consultation Council on Architecture of HCMC before submitting to the HCMC People’s Committee for approval this year.

Another task is the work among the two HCMC departments of Planning & Architecture, Transport, and Thu Duc City, District 1, Binh Thanh District for planning of location, scale, and functions of wharves along Saigon River (from Thu Thiem 1 Bridge to the Signal Mast).

As to the project to exploit HCMC downtown, the Department of Home Affairs is assigned to collaborate with District 1 to first collect opinions from relevant state departments, agencies to complete the project plan, followed by a submission to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party’s Committee for approval to launch.

When the 1/500 planning of Bach Dang Part and the renovation of Saigon River’s neighborhood (from Ba Son Bridge to the Thu Duc City’s side of Saigon River tunnel) are greenlighted by the HCMC People’s Committee, the municipal Transport Department must work with related businesses and units to relocate current wharves to the allocated ones in the planning by 2025, ensuring commercial rights of those enterprises.



The task force on developing the urban space in the heart of the city must provide directions for the installation of parking lots and underground commercial centers, the development of traffic, and the use of underground space. This task force should propose plans and investment attraction methods for the construction of facilities on and under the ground of Bach Dang Park, 23-9 Park, Ben Thanh Market, Ben Thanh Metro Station, and the streets of Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Ton Duc Thang, Ham Nghi.

Finally, as regards the landscape renovation in front of Ben Thanh Market, the HCMC Transport Department is asked to review current traffic flows here for an optimal traffic routing plan to ensure safety and order. It should also cooperate with the HCMC Planning and Architecture Department, District 1 to regulate the traffic according to the 3rd Alternative (overall design plan of the landscape in front of Ben Thanh Market) by this December.

District 1 should propose a detailed plan to build a park here, along with the restoration of Tran Nguyen Han Statue and Quach Thi Trang Statue.