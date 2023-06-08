SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to repair 119 degraded bridges

SGGP
The HCMC Department of Transport announced that it would repair 119 degraded bridges throughout the city in the coming time.
HCMC to repair 119 degraded bridges ảnh 1

Accordingly, the weak bridges are Binh Trieu 1, Rach Lang 1, Dien Bien Phu, Thi Nghe 2, Sai Gon 1 and 2, Van Thanh 1 and 2, Phu An, Chu Van An, Bui Dinh Tuy, Dinh Bo Linh, Rach Lang 1 and 2, and others in districts 1, 3, 8, 12, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be.

The lighting systems and electrical cables of bridges were damaged over time causing unsafe conditions for waterways, fire protection and prevention.

The municipal Department of Transport suggested the relevant units promptly implement maintenance to ensure electrical safety and fire prevention, urban decoration and ornament.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC degraded bridges repair causing unsafe conditions

Other news