HCMC to repair 119 degraded bridges

The HCMC Department of Transport announced that it would repair 119 degraded bridges throughout the city in the coming time.

Accordingly, the weak bridges are Binh Trieu 1, Rach Lang 1, Dien Bien Phu, Thi Nghe 2, Sai Gon 1 and 2, Van Thanh 1 and 2, Phu An, Chu Van An, Bui Dinh Tuy, Dinh Bo Linh, Rach Lang 1 and 2, and others in districts 1, 3, 8, 12, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be.

The lighting systems and electrical cables of bridges were damaged over time causing unsafe conditions for waterways, fire protection and prevention.

The municipal Department of Transport suggested the relevant units promptly implement maintenance to ensure electrical safety and fire prevention, urban decoration and ornament.