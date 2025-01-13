HCMC to issue new set of criteria for high-quality school model

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City has advised the municipal People's Committee to issue a new set of criteria for the high-quality school model, "Advanced Schools, International Integration."

Students of Dong Da primary school in Tan Binh District, one of the 66 schools implementing the high-quality model, "Advanced Schools, International Integration," take part in ﻿Science and Technology Festival for the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Ho Tan Minh, the Chief of Office of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, the department has proposed that the People's Council of the city promulgate a resolution implementing the program.

In the 2024-2025 school year, there are 66 schools implementing the high-quality model, "Advanced Schools, International Integration," across Thu Duc City and 21 districts in Ho Chi Minh City. Among them, there are 28 preschools, 18 primary schools, 15 middle schools, and five high schools.

The program aims to provide high-quality educational services to students, with many activities such as enhancing life skills education, career-oriented experiential activities, STEM education, and improving foreign language and computer skills. This approach aims to foster the comprehensive development of students' abilities and qualities.

The tuition fee for schools implementing the high-quality model is VND1,725,000 per student per month.

Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No. 133/2024 on the abolition of Decision No. 07/2022/QĐ-UBND dated March 18, 2022, which outlined the criteria for recognizing schools implementing the high-quality program, "Advanced Schools, International Integration," in Ho Chi Minh City. The decision took effect from January 10, 2025.

Thus, the high-quality school model "Advanced Schools, International Integration" will continue to be implemented according to the plan in Thu Duc City and the districts of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Tam—Translated by Kim Khanh