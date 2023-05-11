HCMC to invest in development of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine

The Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine this morning held a ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of its establishment (2008-2023).

On this occasion, the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine also celebrated 34 years of its construction and development based on the University Training Center (UTC) for Healthcare Staff in Ho Chi Minh City (1989-2023).

The ceremony was attended by former President of State Truong Tan Sang, former Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Over 15 years of establishment and 34 years of construction and development, the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine has ten majors, 23 specialties of level 1, 18 specialties of level 2, ten specialties of resident doctor and four master’s specialties with about 10,000 students, more than 11,000 nurses and midwives and over 3,000 graduated students involved in the city's healthcare system.

Notably, the university implemented the training cooperation program of the Vietnamese - German Medical Faculty in 2013. The program is the only European-standard medical training cooperation model in Vietnam to train doctors with European standards under the German training program being eligible to attend German national exams organized by the German Institute of Medical Examination.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the achievements of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine over the passing time, especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic, lecturers and students of the university actively participated in the Covid-19 pandemic fight in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc desired that the hospital would continue to promote its achievements and remain its role of being one of the high-quality healthcare training centers in the city and the whole country.