HCMC to host Vietnam-ASEAN culture, food festival

HCMC will host the 2023 Vietnam-ASEAN Culture and Food Festival at the Hoa Lu Stadium in District 1 from May 25-28.

The event is organized by the Institute for Research Development and Conservation of Southeast Asian Art and Culture (IRSAC) to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN.

According to Le Van Tiep, IRSAC Director, the festival aims to introduce characteristics of culture and cuisine of the ASEAN community to local and international visitors and enhance understanding, friendship, and cooperation among ASEAN countries.

The festival will include 200 stalls featuring traditional dishes such as pho from Vietnam, chili crab from Singapore, and fermented tea leaf salad from Myanmar, which will be prepared by eateries from ASEAN countries.

It will showcase street food, and specialty food as well.

There will be cooking demonstrations by skilled chefs, as well as a presentation of traditional costumes, performances of traditional music and dances, and folk games from ASEAN countries.

The organizer will also host a seminar on the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese cuisine.

The festival is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.