HCMC to continue to review service fees in schools

A working session on the results of the implementation of Resolution 27/2021/NQ-HDND on policies of preschool educational development in industrial parks and a draft resolution on service fees in schools was held yesterday.

This is a working session between the Culture and Society Board under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Municipal Department of Education and Training and relevant departments.

In addition to proposals related to more job positions, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that currently, schools are allowed to collect fees for day-boarding services; however, there are not any concrete positions related to the services in the current regulations.

Moreover, the schools have had a high demand for vehicle keepers and tree caretakers but there is no regulation on the job position so it is difficult to pay salaries.

Currently, it is difficult in the salary payment for highly skilled personnel such as nursemaids, information technology managers and so on because they only receive salaries according to the intermediate level as regulated which leads to limitations in attracting highly skilled personnel.

Speaking at the working session, Head of the Education and Training Division of District 3 Pham Dang Khoa said that in order to implement the goals of digital transformation and safety and security enhancement in schools, it is important to add more job positions in schools such as psychological counselors, digital data warehouse operators, forces supporting security guys at the school gate.

The Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts also proposed to add regulations on revenues related to English lessons through Maths and Science, auxiliary software for teaching and studying English and Informatics according to the requirements of the Ministry of Education and Training, international standards, STEM classroom models to create conditions for schools to implement.

According to Head of the Culture and Society Board under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Cao Thanh Binh, the Department of Education and Training needs to review and provide more guidance for schools to avoid collecting fees too much or lack of control over the activities of the fund of parent representative groups.

Head of the Division of Planning and Finance under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Thu Nguyet said that the fundraising activities in schools need to expand subjects including pupils' parents, businesses, companies and private organizations.

As for the policy of paying school fees without cash, schools need to implement many forms of payment such as bank transfer, service portals, POS machine installation at the school, e-wallets and so on.

Regarding the policies on preschool education development in industrial zones, Head of the Pre-school Education Division under the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City Luong Thi Hong Diep informed that by March 2023, 84 independent preschool educational facilities in industrial parks and export processing zones in the city have submitted dossiers for support.

6,151 pupils who are children of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones are eligible for support.

As for the policy on support to preschool teachers at private preschool education facilities in industrial parks and export processing zones, 296 teachers have received the support.

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Municipal People's Committee continue to expand the number of pupils, teachers and preschool educational facilities eligible for receiving the support.