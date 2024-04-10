HCMC to be developed into city of events

HCMC will organize a series of events every month that will last 1-2 weeks throughout the year. It will promote the southern metropolis into a city of events.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai at the 21st session of the Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure of District 1 which was held on March 9.

The city’s chairman said that if District 1 is identified as the service district, it must plan to organize events and entertainment spots for tourists and residents every night and day. Organizing events is not just for fun; it also aims to develop the economy and is an opportunity for economic and service development.

He requested District 1 to choose key locations for a pilot program associated with handling encroaching on pavement and roads, reserving some streets for local vendors to set up their food stalls, creating conditions and training them to operate as part of walking streets.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai addresses the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Maireaffirmed that this is an activity to ensure urban order and manage roads and sidewalks to provide space for community activities and reasonable economic activities.

In the second quarter, District 1 focuses on collecting fees for the temporary use of sidewalks and part of roads and has solutions to ensure absolute safety and security for the city center.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 1 Le Duc Thanh said that the state budget revenue of the district reached VND5,252 billion (US$210 million) from the beginning until the end of March, achieving 30.6 percent of the target. The district has 87 roads eligible for partially using sidewalks according to Decision 32 of the People's Committee of the city and arranged parking spaces without fees on sidewalks on 71 streets.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 1 Le Duc Thanh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, HCMC Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) held the 26th session of the Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 period.

According to the company, in the second quarter, Saigon Co.op has paid attention to the implementation of six targets and eight key tasks of the year, including expanding the network, vigorously developing new models and investing in sales points, and putting modern warehouse and logistics systems into operation.

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh