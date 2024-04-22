HCMC to administer 5-in-1 vaccine to children this week

Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is ready for injection of 5-in-1 vaccine in children this week after receiving 13,000 vaccine doses under the Expanded Program on Immunization.

Parents should take their children at the recommended ages vaccinated as soon as possible.

As of April 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that it has just received 13,000 doses of DPT-VGB-Hib (SII) vaccine against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), also known as 5-in-1 vaccine, from the Expanded Program on Immunization and planned to administer the type of vaccine to children this week.

Currently, the HCDC has already distributed all these vaccines to health centers in 22 districts and Thu Duc City for upcoming vaccination.

Children, especially infants are vulnerable to the above-mentioned infectious diseases affecting their health and growth and even leading to death.

After a period of vaccine supply disruption along with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, since the beginning of 2024, the infectious disease surveillance system has recorded numerous vaccine-preventable disease cases nationwide, notably an increase in whooping cough and measles cases.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the local health sector recorded nine cases of whooping cough in March. Therefore, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children against harmful diseases.

According to the HCDC, three doses of the 5-in-1 vaccine are recommended to be given to children at two, four and six months of age.

Vaccination will be safe and effective for children if there is no delay and they are received at the recommended ages. Therefore, parents are recommended to take their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Currently, all communal health centers in Ho Chi Minh City are providing free 5-in-1 vaccines and many other vaccines under the Expanded Program on Immunization to children at the recommended ages.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has just distributed 500,000 doses of the 5-in-1 vaccine against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) to various Institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institutes across the country.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong