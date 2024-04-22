The health sector ensures sufficient supply of 5-in-1 vaccines

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has just allocated 500,000 doses of 5-in-1 vaccine to protect against these five different diseases including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, pneumonia/meningitis caused by Hib bacteria to institutes of hygiene and epidemiology and Pasteur institutes across the country.

After receiving the above vaccines, institutes of hygiene and epidemiology and Pasteur institutes are responsible for distributing vaccines according to the needs of each locality in the area.

According to Deputy Director Duong Thi Hong of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, this 5-in-1 vaccine is enough to vaccinate children throughout the country in the next two months.

The vaccine is amongst the 2.8 million doses of 5-in-1 vaccine that the Ministry of Health directed to carry out procurement procedures in the first quarter of 2024. In the coming time, the Ministry of Health will continue to provide 5-in-1 vaccines in the next batches to localities, ensuring a stable supply of 5-in-1 vaccines in the Expanded Program on Immunization.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan