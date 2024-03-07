HCMC, Thai Nguyen Province strengthen cooperation to promote development

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee received a delegation of officials from the northern province of Thai Nguyen on the evening of March 6.

The delegation, including Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Viet Hung and Chairman of the People’s Council Pham Hoang Son, led by Secretary of the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen Nguyen Thanh Hai, paid a visit to HCMC to attend a working session on exchanging and learning about practical experience in Party building work, the development of the political system, society, and economy, and ensuring national security and defense in HCMC.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee receives a delegation of officials from the northern province of Thai Nguyen on March 6. (Photo: SGGP)



The receiving ceremony also saw the presence of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le.

At the meeting, leaders of Thai Nguyen Province expressed their desire to learn about experiences in building specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC according to Resolution 98, Party building work, building Ho Chi Minh cultural space, experience in trade promotion, attracting investors, developing industrial zones and industrial clusters, digital transformation, establishing mechanisms and policies that encourage and protect dynamic, creative, and accountable individuals who dare to think and to act.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stated that Thai Nguyen Province has many conditions for building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space. HCMC and Thai Nguyen are ready to exchange and share experiences in building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

HCMC has been chosen by a number of ministries and departments to pilot breaking-through mechanisms and policies to gain experience and spread nationwide. Thai Nguyen Province can propose new mechanisms and policies, and HCMC is ready to implement the pilot program.

The departments of HCMC and Thai Nguyen Province will strengthen cooperation in various sectors to promote development.

Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai hoped that the two localities would closely coordinate and exchange experiences in areas where the two localities have strengths.

Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh