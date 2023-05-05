HCMC Tax Department warns violations on invoice usage

Accordingly, some subjects have taken unfair advantage of the transparency of tax policy to buy and sell, use illegal invoices, commit fraud when using invoices and perform tax appropriation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department urged taxpayers the prohibited acts in tax administration and the field of invoices and documents, comprising using fake invoices and financial papers, using unregistered e-invoices with tax authorities and fake invoices, those that did not reflect the actual incurred value.

Besides, the buyers are taken notice to buy and receive and use goods and services in accordance with the information on the order. In addition, buyers should regularly access to e-invoice of the mobile portal of the tax agency via hoadondientu.gdt.gov.vn or apps “Tra cuu hoa don” of the General Tax Department to look up, check and promptly detect inappropriate invoices.