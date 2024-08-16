HCMC strives to implement educational development goals by 2030 effectively

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training this morning held a conference to summarize the 2023-2024 school year and outline key tasks and directions for the new academic year of 2024-2025.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong presents certificates of merit to outstanding collectives and individuals for their achievements in the 2023-2024 school year.

Attending the conference were Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

According to the report from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, there were 2,295 educational institutions citywide for the 2023-2024 school year, comprising 1,357 public institutions and 938 private institutions.

Among these, primary education has the largest number of pupils with 632,698, followed by secondary education with 483,372 pupils, preschool education with 315,142 pupils and high school education with 251,911 pupils.

In addition, there were 31 continuing education and vocational training centers with 43,058 students in the city.

As for the 2024-2025 academic year, it is estimated that the number of high school students will increase by 6,000- 7,000 pupils. Notably, the number of primary school students is estimated to decrease by 6,000 pupils.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong speaks at the summary conference.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong highly appreciated Ho Chi Minh City's educational achievements throughout the 2023-2024 school year. Particularly, the city’s educational sector took advantage, overcame challenges and made efforts to achieve comprehensive results in various fields, complied with key tasks from the beginning of the academic year.

Thanks to proactivity and efforts, Ho Chi Minh City's educational sector has achieved many positive results.

The Deputy Minister is particularly concerned with the notable advancements in digital transformation in schools with several progressive solutions and models such as smart classrooms, digital classrooms and the project “Teaching and learning mathematics, science and English with an integrated curriculum of the Vietnamese and English curriculum program” and so on.

Notably, as for the 2024 high school graduation exam, it is the eighth consecutive year that Ho Chi Minh City has led in English exam scores thanks to the persistent efforts following projects and programs improving the quality of English teaching over the past ten years.

The Ministry of Education and Training has suggested Ho Chi Minh City continue researching and implementing solutions to turn English into a second language in schools.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le outlines six key tasks for the city's education sector for the 2024-2025 school year.

At the summary conference, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le praised the efforts and determination of the educational sector, including significant contributions from the management staff and teachers.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu stated that for the 2024-2025 school year, the city will continue to effectively implement the project for increasing English language skills for students in schools, the program for teaching and learning mathematics, science and English with integrated English and Vietnamese curriculum and develop the model of advanced, internationally integrated schools. That aims to equip students with the necessary foreign language skills for international integration.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong