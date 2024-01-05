HCMC strives to gradually become ASEAN regional healthcare center

The Ho Chi Minh City health sector will continue to promote its gained achievements, improve the quality of medical examination and treatment and strengthen international cooperation in 2024.

The goal was set at a conference summarizing the city health sector’s activities in 2023 and deploying directions and tasks for 2024 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health this morning.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attended the conference.

Reporting at the conference, Associate Professor Doctor Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said that in 2023, the city’s health sector concentrated on synchronous implementation of activities to improve epidemic prevention and control capacity, community healthcare, grassroots health, development of emergency medical service system outside hospitals to soon form a regional health care center.

The results in 2023 showed that the city’s health sector started to strongly recover in all healthcare activities compared to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period, with a surge of 11 percent and 6 percent of outpatient turns in 2022 and 2020 respectively.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc delivers a speech at the conference. (Photo: Cao Thang)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc delivered a speech at the conference. He highly appreciated the achievements, especially the in-depth achievements of the city's health sector.

Over the past time, the city's health sector has well implemented epidemic prevention and control, continued to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment and met the increasing demand of patients.

Besides, the local health sector has proactively developed and consulted the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to promulgate key projects and realize the Party and State's policies, thereby helping Ho Chi Minh City gradually become an ASEAN regional health care center.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc required that in 2024, the city’s health sector will continue to promote the gained achievements during the passing time, widen the connections between Ho Chi Minh City and regional provinces and cities, strengthen professional activities and continue the enhancement of health check quality and international cooperation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health should promptly build plans and ensure the progress of implementing projects, key contents approved and issued by the city; well implement the public investment disbursement for key health projects to soon put them into use.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (the first from right) offers flowers and congratulates the work team of Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital No.1 for successfully performing a open-heart valve surgery for a fetus with birth defects in its mother's womb. (Photo: cao Thang)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People's Committee rewarded two team works of doctors from Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital No.1 for successfully performing open-heart valve surgery on a fetus with a birth defect in its mother's womb.

That is a new step in specialized techniques on par with developed countries in the region, showing increasing improvement in training and professional quality of the health sector as well as helping Ho Chi Minh City gradually become a health care center in the ASEAN region.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong