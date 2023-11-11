HCMC strengthens supervision tasks, announces decision on personnel appointment

Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le suggested the People's Council of the city, People's Council delegations at levels, and delegates further strengthen responsibility for monitoring the implementation of resolutions.

The implementation must comply with laws and meet the legitimate rights and interests of the people, Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said at the 12th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC in the 2021-2026 period opened on November 11.

She also suggested the HCMC People’s Committee continue to focus on implementing directive No.27-CT/TU on the implementation of the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98 and Resolution 18 on concretization of Resolution 18 of the HCMC People's Council to implement Resolution 98.

The HCMC People’s Committee must also effectively carry out groups of solutions, evaluate the implementation of commitments on accelerating disbursement of public investment capital of units and individuals to achieve a disbursement rate of public investment of 95 percent, and continuously take care of the material and spiritual lives of needy people, workers, and policy beneficiary families in the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung was elected as Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 term.

The newly elected Vice Chairman will take responsibility for the finance and banking sector, ensuring budget revenue and expenditure assigned by the central government, improving budgeting and financial management in the public sectors to meet the city’s development requirements, focusing on solutions to removing difficulties and obstacles to mobilize more resources for the city's investment and development, promoting and concretizing the specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC in the assigned fields, developing financial and banking services by implementing solutions to promote modern and smart shopping modes with smart technology applications and focusing on the development of an international financial center in HCMC.

In addition, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien has been elected as Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term.

The newly-elected Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council will listen to opinions and advice from delegates to propose appropriate mechanisms and policies for people and carry out resolutions on the implementation of Resolution 98.