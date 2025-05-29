HCMC sets target of resolving all problematic projects, land plots in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City has set a goal to resolve all construction projects and land plots facing obstacles under the city's jurisdiction in 2025.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an official notice conveying the conclusions of Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc during a recent working session of the Standing People’s Committee regarding the city’s 2025 plan to address difficulties and issues affecting projects and land use across the city.

According to the plan, the city aims to resolve 100 percent of the problematic cases within its authority and at least 50 percent of those under central government jurisdiction.

This effort aims to unlock development resources and strive for double-digit economic growth and budget revenue surpassing projections in 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers directives during a recent working session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc assigned Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong to direct efforts of resolving difficulties for construction works and projects, contributing to accelerating public investment progress and ensuring the effective disbursement of public investment capital in 2025.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung has been assigned to resolve matters related to finance and the city budget, especially the appraisal of specific land prices to ensure revenue from land-related sources.

The detailed plan for resolving obstacles will be developed and implemented by relevant agencies based on the "6 Clarities" principle clear people, clear tasks, clear responsibilities, clear authority, clear timelines and clear results.

These plans will be summarized and finalized by the Municipal Department of Finance before being submitted to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for review and approval.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requests that leaders of departments, agencies, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and district-level authorities strictly comply with the city’s directives and accelerate the resolution of obstacles to contribute to overall development.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong