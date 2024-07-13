HCMC refunds nearly VND4.7 trillion in taxes over past 6 months

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department reported that it has refunded nearly VND4.7 trillion (US$184,930,527) in taxes over the past 6 months.

At yesterday's meeting

It was heard at the sector's yesterday meeting to review its work in the first 6 months of the year and deployed tasks for the last 6 months of 2024,

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department reported that in the first 6 months of the year, it processed 508 value-added tax refund applications with a total refund amount of VND 4,692.3 billion, reaching 57.72 percent of the estimate, an increase of 65 percent in number of applications and an increase of 93.1 percent in refunds compared to the same period in 2023.

At the conference, Head Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong - Head of the Tax Declaration and Accounting Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department said that 43 percent of tax refund dossiers are eligible to refund first, check later, corresponding to an amount of more than VND 2,000 billion while 57 percent of documents are checked first but refunded later.

The tax industry deploys automation applications in the risk classification of tax refund documents. Roughly 625 records have been included in this classification system, resulting in 51 percent of records being classified first and checked later.

The Tax Department also inspected and examined 245 tax refund documents, asking some individuals and businesses to refund and collect fines of VND13.3 billion.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung highly appreciated the efforts of the tax industry in all aspects of work. In the first 6 months of 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City tax industry's budget revenue will reach VND206,380 billion, reaching 58.7 percent of the yearly estimate, an increase of 25.6 percent over the same period in 2023.

In particular, a year on year-high growth rates in tax collection from economic sectors as well as main taxes are seen. Specifically, the State sector increased by 19 percent, the FDI sector increased by 18 percent, the private sector increased by 23 percent, corporate income tax increased by 21 percent, VAT increased by 29 percent, and personal income tax increased by 15 percent.

The Ho Chi Minh City leader also praised the tax sector’s tax management over the past time including digital transformation and electronicization. Specifically, the Tax Department has completed 100 percent of the implementation of electronic invoices for each sale with petroleum retail businesses across the city with 551 stores belonging to 273 businesses.

At the same time, the sector has mobilized nearly 8,500 taxpayers to register to use electronic invoices created from cash registers and updated tax registration information for more than 600,000 tax codes under the Project 06.

Deputy Director General of the General Department of Taxation Phi Van Tuan also highly valued these outcomes and requested the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department to further strengthen inspection and supervision.

According to Mr. Tuan, inspection and supervision are the backbone of the management process. Therefore, close supervision in all work is expected to achieve high efficiency and avoid risks.

On this occasion, the tax sector had four staff receiving the Labor Medal from the President, one collective and 17 individuals receiving Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister for their outstanding achievements in work.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan